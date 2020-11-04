scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls

Rajasekhar’s recovery from COVID-19 is slow and steady, says wife Jeevitha

Rajasekhar's wife Jeevitha Rajasekhar has rubbished rumours about the actor's health.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | November 4, 2020 1:51:19 pm
rajasekhar coronavirusJeevitha Rajasekhar shared an update about Rajasekhar's health. (Photo: Rajasekhar/Twitter)

Actor Rajasekhar, who is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection, is on the path to recovery, said his wife Jeevitha Rajasekhar on Wednesday. In a video message, Jeevitha also rubbished rumours that claimed the 58-year-old actor was put on life support.

“Rajasekhar’s health condition has improved a lot now. He is recovering quite well. Doctors are closely monitoring him,” she said, adding that he was almost out of the woods.

“He is almost out of danger. His recovery is slow and steady. And he will be shifted out of the ICU very soon. There are also reports claiming that he was on the ventilator. Yes, his condition became very critical, and he was given external oxygen support. But, he was never put on the ventilator,” Jeevitha said while thanking friends, well-wishers and fans for their support.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar had also tested positive for COVID-19 along with her two daughters, Shivani and Shivathmika, in October. And later all of them made a full recovery from the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kajal aggarwal, bharti singh, kamya punjabi, allu arjun celebrate karva chauth 2020
Kajal Aggarwal, Bharti Singh, Tahira Kashyap and others celebrate Karwa Chauth

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 04: Latest News

Advertisement