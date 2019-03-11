Rajasekhar starrer Arjuna’s release postponed

The makers of actor Rajasekhar’s political drama Arjuna on Monday announced the film’s release has been postponed. The postponement comes in the wake of the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Kanmani directorial was earlier scheduled to release on March 15. The makers are yet to confirm the new release date.

Arjuna features Rajasekhar in dual roles. Produced by Kantha Kavuri, the movie also stars Maryam Zakaria and Sakshi Gulati.

On the work front, Rajasekhar will be next seen in the Prasanth Varma directorial Kalki. The film, also starring Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles, will hit screens in May.