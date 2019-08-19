Rajasekhar signs new project with director Pradeep Krishnamoorthy

Actor Rajasekhar, who was recently seen in the action-thriller Kalki, has signed a new movie. Touted to be an emotional drama with a novel concept, the project will be produced by G Dhananjayan under Creative Entertainers and Distributors banner. The producer is best known for bankrolling Tamil movies such as Mr. Chandramouli and Jyothika-starrer Kaatrin Mozhi. His film with Rajasekhar marks his Tollywood production debut.

According to a source, the PSV Garuda Vega actor was excited after listening to the story and gave his immediate approval to proceed further on the project. Veterans such as Sathyaraj, Nasser and Brahmanandam have been roped in to play key roles in the movie. Simon K King of Killer fame will compose its music. More details on the remaining cast and crew are still awaited.

Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, who has helmed films such as Sathya (the Tamil remake of Kshanam) and Vijay Antony’s Bethaludu, is the director for this yet-to-be-titled film. On the other hand, the makers are planning to complete the shoot in a start-to-finish schedule to release the flick in March next year.

On the work front, Rajasekhar is also in talks to bring a sequel to his super hit PSV Garuda Vega under the direction of Praveen Sattaru.