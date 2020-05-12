I am doing Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl: Raj Tarun

Actor Raj Tarun will play Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from Dream Girl in the Telugu adaptation of the movie. (Photo: Raj Tarun/Instagram) Actor Raj Tarun will play Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from Dream Girl in the Telugu adaptation of the movie. (Photo: Raj Tarun/Instagram)

Actor-writer Raj Tarun is quite optimistic about the future of the movie-going culture which has suffered a massive blow due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Raj Tarun spoke about his career, the survival of cinema and his future projects.

How are you spending your time during the lockdown?

Interestingly, I am pretty occupied with my work. I am discussing my future projects via video call. Also, I am watching a lot of movies and reading books. I have 15 pet dogs and they take most of my time.

How do you think will this pandemic impact the theatre business?

Obviously, this lockdown has badly affected the film industry. Now, people are getting their entertainment from OTT platforms. I think people may take some time but eventually, they will start visiting the theatres.

What is your take on the growing popularity of OTT platforms?

All I want is to be a part of great content. If the content excites me, definitely I will a part of it, irrespective of whether it will release in cinemas or on OTT platforms. OTT platforms enjoy a lot of liberty compared to the movies. And that allows us to explore different types of content and storytelling techniques.

Do you think OTT platforms will overtake movie-going culture?

The primary medium for people to get their entertainment will keep changing. But, watching a movie in the theatre is a completely different experience. If there is good content, people will come to theatres.

Is there any plan to release your Orey Bujjiga directly on OTT platforms?

We have no such plans. The censor board formalities are also over and we are waiting for the right time to release it in cinemas.

Will Naga Chaitanya and Samantha produce your next project?

I am doing a film for Annapurna Studios under the direction of Srinivas Gavireddy. The shooting of the movie was supposed to start in March but for now, it has been postponed without a date.

What are your other projects?

I will be doing a rom-com, which is different from all that I have done so far. I have also signed the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl under Suresh Productions and it’s going to be a challenging project for me.

