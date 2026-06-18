Raj Nidimoru shields wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu from crowd during Tirumala visit. Watch

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony. (Photo: X/Samcults)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Wednesday, two days ahead of the release of her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Accompanied by husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, as well as director BV Nandini Reddy, Samantha sought blessings at the shrine.

Photos and videos from the visit have since surfaced online, but one particular moment has especially caught fans’ attention.

Raj Nidimoru’s protective gesture catches fans’ attention

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their way out of the Lord Balaji temple after completing the darshan, they were quickly surrounded by devotees eager to catch a glimpse of the actor. In a video now circulating on social media, Raj can be seen instinctively pulling Samantha closer and keeping an arm around her as members of their team helped clear a path through the crowd.