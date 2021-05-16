Raj & DK celebrate Cinema Bandi’s success as it becomes the most popular movie in India on Netflix

Filmmaker-writer-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are celebrating the popularity of their Telugu comedy film Cinema Bandi. The film, which released on Netflix on May 14, is the most popular piece of content in India on the streaming service today.

“How incredible is this! Who would have thought a ‘tiny’ ‘regional’ film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country! Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here’s to indie films! #CinemaBandi #CinemaBandiOnNetflix,” Raj & DK, best known for the TV series The Family Man and movies like Stree, shared on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Cinema Bandi is about an auto-rickshaw driver who finds an expensive camera in the backseat of his auto and decides to make a movie with it. He plans to use the profit he earns from it to bring power and water supply to his village. The film’s tagline reads, “Everyone is a filmmaker at heart”.

Cinema Bandi received positive critical reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s review of the film read, “Ganapathi and Veerababu set out to make a movie within their village. And what follows is a generous supply of humour deeply rooted in reality. Amid all the laugh-out-loud moments, there are also truly heartfelt moments that will make your eyes well up. You don’t shed tears out of sadness for their struggle. It is more like a tear of gratitude for reviving our faith in virtues of innocence, honesty and the shared joy of cinema.”