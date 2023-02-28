scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform RRR song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

MM Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem 'Naatu Naatu', featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be performed at the 95th Oscars.

RRRA still from RRR song Naatu Naatu.
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform RRR song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023
Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes, MM Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem “Naatu Naatu” will be performed at the Oscars, the show’s producers said Tuesday.

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telugu-language action epic RRR with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.

“Naatu Naatu” has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up over 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s 53-second rendition has gotten over 4.8 million views since it was posted Sunday on Twitter.

Also Read |Why Naatu Naatu has caught the fancy of the western world?

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy— the blockbuster’s sole nomination—against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne and Diane Warren. Rihanna will also be performing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Oscar night. More performances will be announced over the next two weeks.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live globally on March 13 (IST).

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 23:55 IST
