Rahul Sankrityan hints at Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali sequel as it struggles at box office

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Director Rahul Sankrityan has hinted at a possible sequel to Ranabaali, pointing to multiple unresolved storylines, unexplored character backstories and open endings that he says leave room for more stories in the world he built around the Madras Famine of 1876-78. The comments come at a time when the film is underperforming at the box office, having collected Rs 52 crore worldwide in its first five days despite being front-loaded in terms of star cast. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and is the first film after their wedding.
The director laid out the specific narrative threads he believes a sequel could explore. “What happened to Ranabaali in the end? What happened after that? What’s the story of Ranabaali’s son? There’s a lot, actually. If you think about it, it has many layers,” he said in an interview with iDream Media. “In the battle at the port, a British guy leaves. Where did he go? What happened to him? Everyone and everything has a story.”
Rahul Sankrityan described Ranabaali not as a standalone film but as the beginning of a world that has more stories left to tell. “There are a lot of question marks, and we can’t just leave them like that because the story has a lot of open endings,” he said. “It’s a world that’s been built, and there are still many paths to explore within it. It needs to feel alive. The characters have to be real.”
Also Read: Ranabaali movie review: Vijay-Rashmika’s history lesson chooses violence over emotion
He pointed to specific characters whose backstories were never fully explored in the film. “Right now, Goudappa is here. That character has a big backstory. Where he came from, what he is, that he’s a fighter. He even has a signature line like ‘This is Goudappa, the fighter.’ Every character has a story like that,” he said. “To give you a full, satisfying feel, those things should have been shown.”
What does the box office say?
However, Rahul Sankrityan’s sequel talk arrives against a difficult commercial backdrop. Ranabaali opened to Rs 9.25 crore net on day 1, and fell to Rs 5.40 crore on day 4, a Monday. On day 5, the worldwide gross stands at roughly Rs 52 crore.
The five-day total of Rs 36 crore net is lower than what Kingdom, Deverakonda’s previous release, collected on its opening day alone, Rs 18 crore. It is marginally better than The Family Star’s lifetime total of Rs 28 crore but is tracking toward a similar commercial outcome unless the film shows a significant revival in the coming days.
About the film
Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a Rayalaseema warrior who rises against British colonial forces during the Madras Famine. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist Sir Theodore Hector, based on the historical figure Sir Richard Temple.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series, with music by Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee.