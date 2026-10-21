Rahul Sankrityan hints at Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali sequel as it struggles at box office

Director Rahul Sankrityan has hinted at a possible sequel to Ranabaali, pointing to multiple unresolved storylines, unexplored character backstories and open endings that he says leave room for more stories in the world he built around the Madras Famine of 1876-78. The comments come at a time when the film is underperforming at the box office, having collected Rs 52 crore worldwide in its first five days despite being front-loaded in terms of star cast. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and is the first film after their wedding.

The director laid out the specific narrative threads he believes a sequel could explore. “What happened to Ranabaali in the end? What happened after that? What’s the story of Ranabaali’s son? There’s a lot, actually. If you think about it, it has many layers,” he said in an interview with iDream Media. “In the battle at the port, a British guy leaves. Where did he go? What happened to him? Everyone and everything has a story.”