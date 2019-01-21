Rahul Ravindran to direct Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu sequel?

Actor Rahul Ravindran made an impressive directorial debut last year with romantic film Chi La Sow. The film emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office and garnered favourable reviews. The latest buzz is that the young director is gearing up to helm a film with Nagarjuna in the lead.

According to reports, after watching Chi La Sow, Nagarjuna offered Rahul an opportunity to direct his next film in Telugu. The official confirmation, however, is awaited. The filmmakers have finalized the script, which is said to be a sequel to Nagarjuna’s hit romantic comedy, Manmadhudu.

Manmadhudu revolved around a rich but single businessman, who nurtures an animosity towards women. But, he is forced to take a trip overseas with a colleague, played by Sonali Bendre, which revives his faith in love and relationships. It was one of the biggest blockbusters in Nagarjuna’s career. The film, which came out in 2002, was directed by hit filmmaker K Vijaya Bhaskar. Trivikram Srinivas had written the story and dialogues for the movie, which was bankrolled by Nagarjuna under his home production banner Annapurna Studios.

Nagarjuna is expected to make the announcement of the project soon as the project is all set to go on floors.

The actor is part of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, which is a period drama directed by Priyadarshan and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The shooting of the project is happening at a brisk pace at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. He is also shooting for upcoming Bollywood period drama, Brahmastra, which is being produced by Karan Johar. In Tamil, he has signed an untitled film, which will be directed by Dhanush.