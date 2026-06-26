Rahul Ravindran responds to trolls over The Girlfriend amid Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case

Director Rahul Ravindran has hit back at online trolls after his 2025 film The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, came under renewed scrutiny following the recent Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case. Social media users questioned why he chose to make a film about a woman’s experiences instead of highlighting crimes against men.

The criticism soon extended to Rahul’s wife, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, after she defended him on X (formerly Twitter). As the debate escalated, Rahul issued a series of posts responding to the backlash and defending both his film and his wife.

The controversy began after an X user shared a still from The Girlfriend alongside an AI-generated image depicting Siya allegedly pushing Ketan off a cliff while her reported boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, stood behind her.

The user wrote, “They show this, to hide this,” before adding, “Bro @23_rahulr please do one movie on atrocities of women on men.”

Rahul responded by drawing a distinction between crimes committed by individuals and systemic issues faced by women.

“But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining system that has lasted centuries that suffocates women… that through invisible, everyday micro aggressions, forces them to shrink their identities. That doesn’t offer them an equal world. This is from my perspective.”

Explaining why The Girlfriend focused on a woman’s lived experience, Rahul said he was writing from what he had witnessed around him.

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“I felt responsible for it as a man… because I benefit from the power equation,” he wrote.

I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining… https://t.co/dwx5Ig3kIu — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 25, 2026

He also clarified that he had not followed the details of the Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case closely but said he would be open to making a film if he found a story worth telling.

“But it would be about one particular woman committing a crime. Not crimes of women on men. There’s a difference, the way I see it.”

Rahul further noted that Dheeks***h Shetty’s character in The Girlfriend is neither a murderer nor a rapist, does not physically abuse the female lead, and remains faithful in the relationship.

“And yet, people get triggered by him. Ask yourself why that is.”

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Chinmayi Sripaada’s post draws criticism

Rahul’s comments were later reshared by Chinmayi Sripaada, who praised her husband and urged young women to seek partners who shared his outlook.

“There is a reason I am telling women here especially the younger girls to find a man like Rahul or not marry at all. Please dont waste your life, time and energy. There are a few men like him, find them, the rest are not worth your time, energy and reproductive rights.”

She added, “Couldnt care less if I get abused. I am happily married I wish the happiness and such a man for other girls. Of course I guess now the incels will start haemorrhaging on my replies.”

There is a reason I am telling women here especially the younger girls to find a man like Rahul or not marry at all.

Please dont waste your life, time and energy. There are a few men like him, find them, the rest are not worth your time, energy and reproductive rights.… https://t.co/aEuZYxdR9z — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 25, 2026

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Her remarks sparked another round of criticism, with some social media users accusing both Rahul and Chinmayi of being biased.

Rahul defends Chinmayi

Responding to the criticism, Rahul said many of those attacking Chinmayi were ignoring the causes she has consistently spoken about.

“This is the problem,” he wrote, adding that he was not a news outlet expected to comment on every incident. He explained that he had responded only because his film had been singled out.

“It doesn’t suit your narrative of Chinmayi, so you won’t share it or react to it, but she calls out sexual assault cases across religions… especially men of religion. All religions. But you will ignore it and keep saying she has a bias. She goes very hard on parents who physically abuse their children. Both women and men. But you will ignore those because it doesn’t suit your narrative of her.”

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He added, “Your point seems to be to discredit her rather than the issue at hand itself. Why would you think of her when talking about an issue that has nothing to do with her?”

This is the problem. 1. I am not a news outlet. I don’t have to react to everything. I personally don’t react to anything. Yesterday’s tweet was because I was directly tagged and asked a question. And that tweet quoted another tweet that seems to accuse a film I made of blind… https://t.co/d20AvBsCuv — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 26, 2026

In another post laced with sarcasm, Rahul mocked the criticism directed at him.

He wrote that the trolls had “changed” his mind and that he now agreed that “women are dangerous, men beware.”

“Patriarchy doesn’t exist anymore. Probably never did. It’s a fallacy,” he added sarcastically.

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He concluded, “I will make a movie that exposes them and the poisonous mindset of Indian women at large. This works guys? Why have discussions when it’s time for us to act. Let’s go.”

About The Girlfriend

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend follows Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student played by Rashmika Mandanna, whose relationship with Vikram (played by Dheeks***h Shetty) gradually turns manipulative and emotionally toxic. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, it is currently streaming on Netflix.