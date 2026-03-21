Rahul Ravindran calls out fake quote about Fauzi and Prabhas, says ‘context changed in translation’

Actor and director Rahul Ravindran took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to push back against a quote being widely shared on social media and falsely attributed to him about the Telugu period film Fauzi, starring Prabhas. Rahul declared that the quote, which suggested that he had made remarks about the cast of Fauzi needing a commercial hit, was fabricated. Rahul had to step in and set the record straight and he did so by demanding to know where the quote originated from.

Rahul shared on X, “I haven’t given any interview in the last one month. There’s a couple of interviews that have come out now that I gave more than two months back. And I don’t remember talking about Fauzi. I have seen 2-3 posts quoting this. These were not my words. These are very big names involved and who I am I to say they need a hit. I certainly did not…”

However, Ravindran quickly realised what started the chain of events. A few days ago, he had attended the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2026 where he was asked whether he would win Best Supporting Actor for his role in Fauzi. His response was modest and deflective in the best sense. Rather than making it about himself, he pointed to the strength of the ensemble, said it was a big cast with remarkable roles all around, and expressed that he genuinely hoped the film would become a massive hit because the cast and crew deserved that success.

He then tweeted in English and Telugu, “Oh! They made a quote from this aa! Idhi English lo translate cheste meaning ey maaripoyindi! Podunna levangane chusi nenu ila epuddu annanu ra babu ani anxious ayya. Over and out. (If this is translated in English, the context has changed. When I woke up in the morning, I got anxious trying to recollect when I said this).” In plain terms: he woke up that morning, saw the posts going around, and was alarmed to find words attributed to him that he had never said. The translation, he pointed out, had stripped the original statement of its meaning entirely.

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Somewhere between that exchange and its spread on social media, the meaning shifted. The clip was translated from Telugu to English, and in that process, the context collapsed. However, Ravindran was unequivocal in his denial: he said he had not given a single interview in the past month, and that a couple of interviews that had recently surfaced were recorded over two months ago. He added that he had no recollection of discussing Fauzi’s casting in any of them, and that the quote being shared across multiple posts was simply not his.

Fauzi is one of the most anticipated Telugu films currently in production. It is a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, with Prabhas in the lead role. Ravindran himself is no stranger to high-profile projects. He won the National Film Award for Best Original Screenplay for the 2018 Telugu film Chi La Sow, which he also directed, and has built a reputation across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema both as an actor and a filmmaker. His most recent directorial work, The Girlfriend, released in 2025.

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The fact that it gained traction at all reflects how closely audiences are tracking Fauzi. With Prabhas at the centre of a big-budget period project and veterans like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in supporting roles, any comment touching on the film’s prospects or casting is likely to draw attention and spread quickly in film circles.

Fauzi is currently in production and expected to release later in 2026.

This report involves unverified social media claims and celebrity statements regarding the film Fauzi; please note that these details have not been independently verified and are intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are based on public social media interactions and do not constitute professional or legal advice.