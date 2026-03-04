Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Radikaa Sarathkumar supports stepdaughter Varalaxmi ahead of her directorial debut, calls Sarathkumar ‘the proudest father in the world’
At the pre-release event of Saraswathi, Radikaa Sarathkumar gave an unusually candid account of the years it took for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to earn her place in the film industry.
Veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar had the audience at the Saraswathi pre-release event hanging on to every word on Sunday, not just because of what she said, but because of how she said it. Taking to the stage to mark her stepdaughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s debut as a film director, Radikaa set aside the usual celebratory script and spoke instead about the years of resistance, tears, and quiet perseverance that brought this moment to life.
Radikaa spoke about her husband, actor Sarathkumar, known for playing tough, unshakeable characters on screen, and said that the man who rarely shows emotion was barely holding it together as his daughter was making her debut as a director. “He is the proudest father in the world today,” she told the gathering. To illustrate just how deep that pride runs, she recalled a chance encounter at an airport where a stranger walked up and praised Varalaxmi’s work. Despite both of their own films running in theaters at the time, it was that unsolicited compliment about their daughter that lit up his face like nothing else could.
What made the moment particularly meaningful was how far the family had come from where they started. Radikaa did not shy away from the fact that Sarathkumar had been firmly against Varalaxmi joining the film industry. His opposition, she said, went beyond quiet disapproval. He actively tried to discourage producers from casting her, hoping to keep her out of a world he knew all too well.
The turning point came during a conversation inside a film set caravan that Radikaa still remembers clearly. Varalaxmi was in tears, making her case for why she deserved the chance to act. Sarathkumar was not moving. Radikaa, still dressed in her police inspector costume from the shoot that day, stepped in and sat with both of them through a long, emotionally charged discussion before Sarathkumar finally gave in. As they drove back that evening, Radikaa turned to him and said, “Sarath, you should be proud. She is going to become a great actor.”
That prediction, she made clear on Sunday, has well and truly come true. Radikaa also took a moment to acknowledge the people who quietly held Varalaxmi up through the harder years. She credited Chaya, her close friend and Varalaxmi’s mother, for giving her the emotional strength to keep going when things were difficult. “I must also mention Pooja; she is the foundation of this family, a very sensible and brilliant girl,” she added.
Turning to the broader picture, Radikaa addressed what it means to be a woman building a career in the film industry. With actress Simran seated in the audience, she made a point of speaking directly to both of them, urging them not to let age become a reason to step back. Opportunities, she said, have to be grabbed when they come, and actors need to stay in control of the direction their careers take rather than waiting for the industry to decide for them.
Saraswathi represents a significant step for Varalaxmi, who is not only the lead actor in the film but has also written, directed, and produced it, taking on the full weight of a debut that is equal parts personal and professional.
