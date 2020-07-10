RadheShyam: First look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is ethereal

RadheShyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. RadheShyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s next film is out. Titled RadheShyam, the magnum opus will release in 2021. As per reports, the romantic drama will feature Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller.

RadheShyam’s poster has Prabhas and Pooja embracing each other while emerging from ocean waves. In the backdrop, we can see Italy’s landmark historical monuments like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. One can only wonder how the plot will take us to Rome.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, RadheShyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The mega-budget trilingual is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharing four posters in English, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram handle, “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it” Co-producer Bhushan Kumar tweeted, “Jab Tak Rahenge Suraj Chand, Yaad Rahenge Ye #RadheShyam!”

RadheShyam, bankrolled by T-Series and UV Creations, is Prabhas’ latest offering after his last movie Saaho failed to impress the audience in 2019. Prabhas, who has been trying different genres ever since he played Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the Baahubali franchise, seems to be upping his game with RadheShyam too.

Talking about RadheShyam, Bhushan Kumar said, “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience. While we began discussions for another collaboration, RadheShyam became the perfect choice. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch, we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film.”

Pramod from UV Creations added, “It’s always fun and enriching to work with Prabhas. We are delighted to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and the team of T-Series after our previous project together, Saaho.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd