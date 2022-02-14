Radhe Shyam Valentine’s Day teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde promise a cosy, feel-good romance

The makers of Radhe Shyam on Monday released a special teaser coinciding with the Valentine’s Day celebration. The new teaser is devoid of any drama as it focuses on the early stages of a blooming romance between characters played by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of Europe, and Prabhas plays a character called Vikramaditya. The film’s teaser showed Vikramaditya as a man who possesses some uncanny skills as he claims to know the past and the future of everyone. “I am no god, but I am not one of you either,” Prabhas says in the trailer

According to the trailer, Vikramaditya is world-renowned for his palm-reading skills. He falls in love with a girl despite knowing it is not something written in his fate. The film seems to show us what happens when human emotions mess with the very fabric of fate. The teasers and trailers so far have promised a feel-good and extremely good-looking romantic movie fit for a summer viewing.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati, in association with T-Series.

The film’s production was prolonged owing to the pandemic. Its release dates were also changed multiple times for the same reason. Earlier, the filmmakers were all set to release the movie on January 14. However, the onset of the third way of the infections and the subsequent restrictions by the state governments forced the filmmakers to push the release for a later date.

Radhe Shyam is now due in cinemas worldwide on March 11.