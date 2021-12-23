Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s love story seems dreamy but tragic

The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is out. Going by the trailer, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial looks like an intriguing drama.

The first half of the trailer introduces Prabhas’ Vikramaditya as a flirt, who doesn’t fall in love as it is one emotion not meant for him. But eventually, he does fall for Pooja Hegde’s character Prerna. Their love story doesn’t look anything less than a fairytale. But, we are suddenly introduced to Vikramaditya, ‘the Einstein of palmistry’, who can tell a person’s life story from birth till death.

In the latter half of the trailer, we see Vikramaditya and Prerna’s love story being put to the test. The shots of a sinking ship and blood-stained hands hint at a tragic climax.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Prabhas wrote, “Experience the love saga of #RadheShyam. Join Vikramaditya and Prerana’s magical journey with this trailer.”

Radhe Shyam, said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, has been in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays owing to various reasons. However, it was the pandemic-induced lockdowns that kept the makers from completing the movie as per schedule. The shooting was only completed in July this year.

Jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Riddhi Kumar. It will release in theaters on January 14.