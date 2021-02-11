Radhe Shyam to have music composers from across industries

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam will have music directors from across film industries composing its tracks.
The makers of Radhe Shyam announced on Thursday that the film’s Hindi version will have Mithoon composing two songs, while Manan Bhardwaj will compose one track. Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir will take up the role of lyricists.
Coming to Radhe Shyam’s Telugu songs, Justin Prabhakar is the music director, while Krishna Kanth will pen down the lyrics.
Welcome aboard @Mithoon11 @manan_bhardwaj @justin_tunes! ☺️
We cannot wait for you to weave your magic with some timeless melodies for #RadheShyam! 💕
Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/A9MkXwhp7m
— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) February 11, 2021
Radhe Shyam has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It features Baahubali star Prabhas in a romantic avatar after almost a decade. The film’s teaser, which was released recently, showed the actor walking in the snow, all love struck. The background score in the teaser hinted that an album full of soft ballads is in store for curious fans.
Radhe Shyam is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.