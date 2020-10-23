Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde promise a timeless love story

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

A teaser of the upcoming movie Radhe Shyam was released on Friday to mark the birthday celebration of Prabhas, who turned 41 today. The video teases the melodious beats scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran, who last year delivered a blockbuster music album, Dear Comrade.

The promo also recalls legendary love stories of star-crossed lovers – Romeo and Juliet, Laila and Majnu, Devdas and Parvati and finally, Radhe and Shyam. Is director Radha Krishna Kumar suggesting that Radhe Shyam will be another love story with a tragic end? Or is he suggesting that Radhe Shyam will be a timeless love story with a happily-ever-after ending? We have to wait and watch.

However, what is clear is Radha Krishna Kumar’s determination to give us a beautiful looking romantic movie next summer. A fancy train journey through the picturesque landscape of Europe seems to be the highlight of this story.

After coming to a halt in March this year, the production of Radhe Shyam resumed recently. The shooting is presently underway in Italy with the lead couple Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Besides, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

The original Telugu movie will release in theatres in 2021 in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

