Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde promise a dreamy love story on Valentine’s Day

Radhe Shyam’s teaser finally arrived on Sunday morning, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day celebrations. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the romantic film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The teaser doesn’t give away much about the film. However, it has been cut with the sole intention of giving a glimpse into a dreamy world that Radha Krishna Kumar has created. It has a vibe of a fairytale, set in a place, filled with beautiful faces, smiles and a lot of joy.

The teaser shows Prabhas trying to make an impression on Pooja, after their first meeting at a train station. And when he is asked whether he thinks of himself as a Romeo, he says, “I am not like him. He died for love. I won’t.” Radhe Shyam has the promise of an epic love story, with a happily-ever-after ending.

The shooting for Radhe Shyam was halted in March last year due to the pandemic, only to resume in December. Pooja Hegde also recently completed shooting her portions of the film.

Besides, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

The original Telugu movie will release in theatres this year in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Recently, the filmmakers roped in two new music directors to score for the Hindi version of the film. While Mithoon has been brought on board to compose two songs, Manan Bhardwaj will compose one track. The Telugu album of the film will have songs composed by Justin Prabhakar.

Earlier this week, Radhe Shyam makers had shared Prabhas’ new look from the film on social media. Prabhas can be seen strolling on the streets as he is lost in his thoughts. “See you all on Valentine’s Day for a glimpse of Radhe Shyam,” the actor had written in the caption.