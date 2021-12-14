Radhe Shyam song Sanchari teaser: Prabhas gives us serious travel goals, watch

The teaser of a song from the upcoming movie Radhe Shyam was released on Tuesday. The song titled Sanchari is seemingly about a person who lives out of a suitcase. The song featuring Prabhas has been shot in picturesque locations of Europe.

Away from the rush of megapolis, the hero explores the scenic backyard of Europe, giving us some serious travel goals. The song, which is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, is sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, with Prabhas playing a character called Vikramaditya. The film’s teaser showed Vikramaditya as a man, who possess some uncanny skills as he claims to know the past and the future of everyone. “I am no god, but I am not one of you either,” Prabhas says in the teaser.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati, in association with T-Series.

The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on January 14, clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, which are also releasing during the Sankranti holidays next year.