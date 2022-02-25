scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Radhe Shyam song Ee Raathale: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are destined to fall in love

Radhe Shyam song Ee Raathale, crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi, is picturised against the backdrop of a snowing European city, which looks straight out of a Disney movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
February 25, 2022 6:40:59 pm
Radhe Shyam movie, Radhe ShyamRadhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Radhe Shyam’s latest song “Ee Raathale” was released on Friday. The music video presents the characters of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as lovers handpicked by destiny. We see the couple develop a fondness without seeing each other. They express their creativity, wittiness and feelings by completing each other’s drawings on a wall. They are also touched by each other’s presence without coming face-to-face.

The song, crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi, is picturised against the backdrop of a snowing European city, which looks straight out of a Disney movie. It is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

The Hindi version of the song, cronned by Armaan Malik, is titled Jaan Hai Meri. It is composed by Amaal Mallik.

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, with Prabhas playing a character called Vikramaditya. The film’s teaser showed Vikramaditya as a man who possesses some uncanny skills as he claims to know the past and the future of everyone. “I am no God, but I am not one of you either,” Prabhas says in the teaser.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam is due in cinemas on March 11.

