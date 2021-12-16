Radhe Shyam’s Sanchari has Prabhas exploring Europe for love. Watch

The video Radhe Shyam’s Sanchari, starring Prabhas, was unveiled by its makers on Thursday. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music for the song and it also got released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada with the titles – Raegaigal, Swapnadoorame, and Sanchari. For the Hindi version titled Udd Jaa Parindey, Mithoon composed the music.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, director Radha Krishna Kumar K wrote, “Fly away to a place where only love exists. Here’s presenting the next song #UddJaaParindey, #Sanchari, #Raegaigal & #SwapnaDoorame from the #MusicalOfAges, #RadheShyam!”

The Telugu version of Sanchari was written by Krishna Kanth, with Anirudh Ravichander as the singer. The song sees Prabhas in a globetrotter avatar as he is looking for love. The song presents Prabhas in different looks as he travels around Europe.

Jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde. the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Riddhi Kumar.

Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release in theatres on January 14.