scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

Radhe Shyam’s Sanchari has Prabhas exploring Europe for love. Watch

Radhe Shyam song Sanchari, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is out now. The film will release on January 14 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 16, 2021 2:37:19 pm
Prabhas radhe shyamPrabhas in Radhe Shyam's Sanchari song. (Photo: PR Handout)

The video Radhe Shyam’s Sanchari, starring Prabhas, was unveiled by its makers on Thursday. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music for the song and it also got released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada with the titles – Raegaigal, Swapnadoorame, and Sanchari. For the Hindi version titled Udd Jaa Parindey, Mithoon composed the music.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, director Radha Krishna Kumar K wrote, “Fly away to a place where only love exists. Here’s presenting the next song #UddJaaParindey, #Sanchari, #Raegaigal & #SwapnaDoorame from the #MusicalOfAges, #RadheShyam!”

The Telugu version of Sanchari was written by Krishna Kanth, with Anirudh Ravichander as the singer. The song sees Prabhas in a globetrotter avatar as he is looking for love. The song presents Prabhas in different looks as he travels around Europe.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |IMDb’s 10 most anticipated films of 2022: KGF Chapter 2 leads, Beast and RRR also on the list

Jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde. the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Riddhi Kumar.

Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release in theatres on January 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement