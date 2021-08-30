Radhe Shyam release poster on Janmashtami: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde teach new meaning of love

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, a new poster from the upcoming film Radhe Shyam was released on Monday. The poster features Pooja Hegde playing the piano as Prabhas watches over her. There is a trail of peacock feathers behind her. “As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! (sic),” tweeted Pooja Hegde, while sharing the poster.

The film is currently in pre-production as the filmmakers are planning to release in January next year.

“We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami,” said director Radha Krishna Kumar.

The film was supposed to release in July this year. However, the production was delayed due to the second wave of coronavirus, thus forcing the filmmakers to postpone the release date.

Radhe Shyam will now open in cinemas during the Sankranti festival along with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s unnamed film, which is the official remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is busy shooting for Saalar and Adipurush simultaneously. Pooja Hegde, meanwhile, is busy with Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast, which is also slated for release Sankranti next year.