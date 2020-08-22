Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to resume Radhe Shyam shoot in September

Prabhas film Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to shoot for the next schedule of Radhe Shyam. The actors will start shooting from the second week of September, as shared by the film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar.

Kumar tweeted, “All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja”

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

Earlier this year, Prabhas shot for Radhe Shyam in Europe. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the actor and his crew wrapped up the shoot midway through the schedule and returned to India. As soon as he landed in India, Prabhas quarantined himself to check for symptoms of CVOID-19.

Radhe Shyam, bankrolled by T-Series and UV Creations, is Prabhas’ latest offering after 2019 release Saaho. As per reports, Radhe Shyam is a romance drama, which will feature Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin directorial. He also announced his collaboration with Tanhaji fame Om Raut, which is titled Adipurush.

