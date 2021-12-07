Prabhas donates Rs 1 crore to AP CM’s relief fund for flood victims

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood victims in the state. Recently, heavy rains lashed Tirupati and its surrounding areas, leaving many distressed.

Moved by the plight of the flood victims, earlier, stars such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan had contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

During the devastating rains in Hyderabad and coronavirus-induced lockdowns in 2020, the Telugu film fraternity had come forward to help the needy. While Prabhas donated Rs 4.5 crore, other celebrities too contributed significantly.

On the work front, Prabhas has romantic drama Radhe Shyam set to release on January 14. The actor recently wrapped up the filming of Adipurush. He is presently busy shooting for Project K and Salaar.