Radhe Shyam new song Main Ishq Mein Hoon: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s love leads to bhukamp

Radhe Shyam’s latest song “Main Ishq Mein Hoon” was released on Tuesday. The music video focuses on the love story of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s characters, Vikramaditya and Prerana. It begins with the visuals of Prerana and Vikramaditya’s blossoming love that eventually leads to destruction or as Prabhas’ Vikramaditya puts it, “Bhukamp (earthquake).”

Sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur, “Main Ishq Mein Hoon” is a generic romantic ballad. Its video is a treat for every Prabhas fan as they get to see him at his flirtatious best. Hegde looks gorgeous in her all-white look. Overall, there is nothing extraordinary about the song that would make you tune into it. Besides crooning it, Manan Bhardwaj has also composed the music of the song. Kumaar has penned its lyrics.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Hegde wrote, “When destiny overpowers your love! Presenting #MainIshqMeinHoon from #MusicalOfAges, #RadheShyam.” Prabhas called the song “another heart touching song” from the album of Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, with Prabhas playing a palmist. In an interview with indianexpress.com, director Radha Krishna Kumar said, “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents.”

Talking about her character, Hegde had said, “Prerana is a character with different shades. The emotional depth of the character and the four years of production were challenging. I read so many books to understand the nuances of my role. I can say that you will see a new Pooja in the movie. I have given my heart and soul to it, and I hope I will mesmerize the audience.”

Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. It will hit the theatres on March 11.