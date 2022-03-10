Radhe Shyam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Rana Daggubati wishes Prabhas luck, tells him to rewrite history ‘like he always has’

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, is all set to release on March 11. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, and going by the trailer, Prabhas plays a renowned palm reader. However, while he is a master at predicting the future of other people, he might have misunderstood his own fate, which leads to a ‘war between love and destiny’.
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.
Film trade analysts expect the Prabhas film to set cash registers ringing. Taran Adarsh told indianexpress.com, “Prabhas has been a big star who has given superhits Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Saaho, irrespective of the merits of the film, opened to fantastic numbers, as such is the craze of Prabhas. I am expecting a fantastic opening for Radhe Shyam.”
Rana Daggubati sent his wishes to Prabhas and wished him luck.
He wrote, "Rewrite history like you always have darling!! All the best to Prabhas team UV, @poojahegde and @Radhekrishna for the realise tomorrow!