Thursday, March 10, 2022

Radhe Shyam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Rana Daggubati wishes Prabhas luck, tells him to rewrite history ‘like he always has’

Radhe Shyam movie review and release live updates: Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Murli Sharma among others, will hit screens worldwide on March 11.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 10, 2022 7:34:03 pm
Radhe ShyamRadhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. (Photo: YouTube)

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, is all set to release on March 11. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, and going by the trailer, Prabhas plays a renowned palm reader. However, while he is a master at predicting the future of other people, he might have misunderstood his own fate, which leads to a ‘war between love and destiny’.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Also Read |Between Baahubali and Saaho, we lost what made Prabhas a star. Will Radhe Shyam bring it back?

Film trade analysts expect the Prabhas film to set cash registers ringing. Taran Adarsh told indianexpress.com, “Prabhas has been a big star who has given superhits Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Saaho, irrespective of the merits of the film, opened to fantastic numbers, as such is the craze of Prabhas. I am expecting a fantastic opening for Radhe Shyam.”

19:29 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Varun Tej Konidela wishes Radhe Shyam is 'nothing short of a blockbuster'
19:16 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Sai Dharam Tej says he loved 'every content piece'
19:06 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Rana Daggubati wishes Prabhas all the best, tells him to 'rewrite history'

Rana Daggubati sent his wishes to Prabhas and wished him luck.
He wrote, "Rewrite history like you always have darling!! All the best to Prabhas team UV, @poojahegde and @Radhekrishna for the realise tomorrow!

However, Radhe Shyam’s collection might not be impressive in the Hindi belt, as according to film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar, the promotions have been rather subdued in the region. He said, “There is no doubt that the film will be great in the southern states. But in the Hindi belt, I peg the film to open at around Rs 3.5-4 crore. It may grow further based on word of mouth.”

As cinegoers are returning to theatres, Radhe Shyam might face competition from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund. However, Taran Adarsh believes that Gangubai Kathiawadi will not affect Radhe Shyam so much, as the Alia Bhatt-starrer would be entering the third week of its release.

