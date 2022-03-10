Radhe Shyam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Rana Daggubati wishes Prabhas luck, tells him to rewrite history ‘like he always has’

However, Radhe Shyam’s collection might not be impressive in the Hindi belt, as according to film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar, the promotions have been rather subdued in the region. He said, “There is no doubt that the film will be great in the southern states. But in the Hindi belt, I peg the film to open at around Rs 3.5-4 crore. It may grow further based on word of mouth.”

As cinegoers are returning to theatres, Radhe Shyam might face competition from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund. However, Taran Adarsh believes that Gangubai Kathiawadi will not affect Radhe Shyam so much, as the Alia Bhatt-starrer would be entering the third week of its release.