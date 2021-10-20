Radhe Shyam: Meet Prabhas’ Vikramaditya, film’s teaser to release on actor’s birthday

Prabhas on Wednesday released new posters of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The poster featured a serious-looking Prabhas and his intense demeanour is far removed from a mild-mannered, romantic hero that we were promised by the promotional materials that were released earlier.

Prabhas also announced that the teaser will reveal more details about his character Vikramaditya. It will be released on October 23, coinciding with the actor’s birthday celebration. The Baahubali star turns 42 this Saturday.

Radhe Shyam has been in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays owing to various reasons. However, it was the pandemic-induced lockdowns that kept the filmmakers from completing the movie as per schedule. The shooting was only completed in July this year and the film is now in post-production.

The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. And it also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam will release on January 14 to cash in on the Sankranti holiday. The disruption caused by the pandemic has caused some major backlogs across the Indian film industry. And big titles are vying for dates of major festivals to release movies in cinemas. In the Telugu states, Radhe Shyam will hit the screens along with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, making it the biggest ever clash in the Telugu film industry.

On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar and Adipurush in production.