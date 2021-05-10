Radhe Shyam makers donate set property to a hospital amid Covid-19 crisis

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other hospital amenities has increased sharply. Keeping in mind these trying times, the makers of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam have donated a hospital set with 50 beds, personal protective equipment, medical equipment stands, stretchers and oxygen cylinders to a private hospital.

The idea of donating the hospital set and other equipment materialised when Ravinder Reddy, the production designer of Radhe Shyam, got in touch with a CEO of a private hospital to secure a bed for a relative. “When the CEO said that there were no beds available, and that they were having difficulty in procuring, I realised the acute shortage and the gravity of the issue. Soon, I asked the filmmakers if we could contribute our hospital set, which we built for the film, for the Covid-19 patients. They immediately agreed,” Ravinder told Deccan Chronicle.

Ravinder also revealed that Prabhas and the entire unit of Radhe Shyam are happy with the decision as the hospital set and other equipment are helping Covid-19 patients.

Produced by UV Creations in association with T-Series, Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam is a period romance set in the backdrop of Europe.

Besides Prabhas, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30.