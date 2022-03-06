Radhe Shyam first review: Prabhas starrer is a ‘power packed film’

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is set to release in theatres on March 11. The romantic drama, which marks Prabhas’ comeback to the silver screen after 2019 release Saaho, is already garnering positive reactions. Umair Sandhu, an overseas censor board member, took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and called Radhe Shyam a true “cinematic experience”. He added that Prabhas is “back with a bang”.

“Radhe Shyam is truly cinematic experience. Mystery, romance, action and thrills. What a power packed film. Prabhas is back with bang. He is one man show,” he wrote, giving the film four stars in his quick review of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

An overseas censor board member shared his review of Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam. (Photo: Umair Sandhu/Instagram) An overseas censor board member shared his review of Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam. (Photo: Umair Sandhu/Instagram)

Prabhas plays a renowned palmist in Radhe Shyam. In an interview with indianexpress.com, director Radha Krishna Kumar opened up about Prabhas’ character Vikramaditya. He said, “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents.”

Talking about what reaction he expects from the audience, the director said, “I am pretty confident about the film’s story. I don’t know if the success and response are in our hands. Our belief in this story is seen in the final output. I believe the audience will also love our effort.”

The film, which is set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, also stars Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.