Radhe Shyam final trailer: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde caught in a war between love and destiny

The final trailer of Radhe Shyam was released on Wednesday, kick-starting the film’s promotions. The romantic drama is releasing next week. The latest promo video rather sets a serious tone for the movie as opposed to the light and breezy romance that we saw in previous teaser trailers.

In the movie, Prabhas plays a renowned palm reader. It seems just one glance at a person’s palm is enough for him to predict his or her fate. And what happens when he gets one of his predictions about his own life wrong? “A war between love and destiny,” says a voiceover in the trailer.

Radhe Shyam is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also has Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in the supporting cast.

The director revealed that Prabhas’ character in the movie was inspired by a real-life person. “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We also developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents,” he told the media.

Radhe Shyam has been in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays owing to various reasons. However, it was the pandemic-induced lockdowns that kept the filmmakers from completing the movie as per schedule. The shooting was only completed in July last year. And film’s release also faced multiple delays owing to the pandemic.

Radhe Shyam was supposed to release on January 14 coinciding with the celebration of Sankranti. However, the onset of the third wave of infections forced the filmmakers to hold back the release.

The movie is set to hit the screens in multiple languages across the country on March 11.