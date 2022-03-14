Radhe Shyam box office collection: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer earns Rs 151 crore in its first weekend

Despite mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is continuing its dream run at the box office. In its opening weekend, the movie has earned Rs 151 crore at the worldwide box office. Sharing the film’s latest box office figures, production house UV Creations wrote on social media, “A phenomenal response for #RadheShyam on the big screen with 151 cr gross in 3 days worldwide.”

On the other hand, in the Hindi belt, Radhe Shyam is facing tough competition from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz.”

Radhe Shyam, made on a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, has to show significant growth in ticket sales in the coming days to break even. Responding to the film’s theatrical run, director Radha Krishna Kumar had earlier tweeted, “Thank u all for the tremendous response. We made the movie with love and your pouring your love back. It’s not the reviews it’s the result which matters.”

Thank u all for the tremendous response. We made the movie with love and your pouring your love back🤗🤗 It’s not the reviews it’s the result which matters 🙏🙏🙏 #BlockBusterRadheShyam #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 12, 2022

Set in 1970’s Europe, Radhe Shyam was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the movie stars Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.