Radhe Shyam box office prediction: Prabhas film to set cash registers ringing in the south; a slow start in Hindi belt

Cinephiles are returning to theatres and this is evident from the kind of response Prabhas-led romantic drama Radhe Shyam is getting ahead of its release. The advance booking for the film opened in Hyderabad on Tuesday, and a look at the ticket booking site BookMyShow shows that either the shows are ‘Sold Out’ or they are ‘Filling Fast’. Film trade analysts are crediting this craze around Radhe Shyam to Prabhas, who has become a pan-India star after the success of the Baahubali franchise.

While the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali collected Rs 118.7 crore, the second film in the franchise, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion became the biggest hit with a total collection of Rs 510.99 crore. In fact, the Hindi version of Prabhas’ pan-India release Saaho (2019), which didn’t impress critics, minted Rs 142.95 crore.

Now, film trade analysts are expecting Radhe Shyam, another multilingual film of Prabhas, to set the cash registers ringing. Taran Adarsh told indianexpress.com, “Prabhas has been a big star who has given superhits Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Saaho, irrespective of the merits of the film, opened to fantastic numbers, as such is the craze of Prabhas. I am expecting a fantastic opening for Radhe Shyam.”

According to a source close to the makers, the box office is experiencing record ticket sales. They film is expected to have a record-breaking opening in the Telugu states.

However, Radhe Shyam’s collection might be a little less in the Hindi belt, as according to film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar “the promotions have been a tad low key in the Hindi belt”. He said, “There is no doubt that the film will be great in the southern states. But in the Hindi belt, I peg the film to open at around Rs 3.5-4 crore. It may grow further based on word of mouth.”

Since the audience has returned to cinema halls, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jhund might pose some competition to Radhe Shyam. Taran Adarsh believes, “Gangubai Kathiawadi can affect Radhe Shyam to an extent, but not as much as it is entering its third week. Radhe Shyam is a big film, and it will be dominating the box office.” Girish Johar echoed a similar thought and added, “Radhe Shyam has a craze of its own. Also, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam are entirely different films. So, the Alia Bhatt-starrer will be no hindrance for Radhe Shyam.”

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Besides Prabhas, the movie stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.