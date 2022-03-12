Radhe Shyam box office Day 1: Prabhas starrer off to a slow start

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam released in the theaters on Friday. The film has received a great opening in the overseas market, however, early estimates suggest that the romantic drama couldn’t attract an audience in the Hindi belt of the country.

As per film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, Radhe Shyam’s Hindi version has done a business of approximately Rs 5 crore. In a tweet, he mentioned, “#RadheShyam ‘s Hindi version ‘s early estimates for All-India Day 1 – ₹ 5 Cr Nett..” He also shared that the film was off to a strong start in the USA and Australia. He wrote on Twitter, “#RadheShyam crosses the $1 Million mark in #USA. 4th entry for #Prabhas in the Million Dollar Club after #Baahubali , #Baahubali2 and #Saaho.”

As per a Box Office India report, the Prabhas starrer had an underwhelming response at the ticket counters, especially in the non-Telugu speaking states. But the Telugu version of the film has amassed around Rs 30 crore on its opening day.

Earlier, film producer and trade analyst, Girish Johar had predicted that Radhe Shyam’s collection might be a little less in the Hindi belt, as according to him “the promotions have been a tad low key in the Hindi belt”. He said, “There is no doubt that the film will be great in the southern states. But in the Hindi belt, I peg the film to open at around Rs 3.5-4 crore.”

Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, Radhe Shyam has failed to live up to the hype created ahead of its release. The film critics have panned the movie that revolves around a palmist, played by Prabhas. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a one star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Prabhas-starrer expects us to swallow, hook, line and so many sinkers, and we are constantly collecting our jaws off the floor.”