Radhe Shyam box office collection Day 2: Prabhas film already a huge success, rushes past Rs 100 crore landmark

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s period romantic drama film Radhe Shyam continues its dream run at the box office. It has rushed past the Rs 100 crore mark on its second day itself.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#RadheShyam ZOOMS past ₹100 cr gross mark in the 2nd day. #Prabhas.”

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi to cash in on to the popularity of Prabhas in Hindi-speaking markets. And it appears it has done the trick as despite mixed to negative reviews, the film has proven to be popular with the audiences.

Set in 1970s’ Europe, the film stars Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya (Prabhas) who falls in love with a doctor called Prerana (Hegde). S Thaman has composed the music, Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has handled the editing duties.

Radhe Shyam has not pleased critics at all. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film only one star. In her review, she wrote, “All this unpeeling of the unknown refuses to give us the biggest reveal. Why did Prabhas, coasting on his macho action hero image, agree to play a role in which he has to mouth such lines as, ‘I am not a relationship type, I am a flirtationship type’. Who knows? My head is buried in my palm.”

Earlier, in an interview, Prabhas had spoken about being known mostly for Baahubali series. He told PTI that he does not mind that.

“Sholay will always be Sholay. Dilip Kumar sir was remembered for Mughal-E-Azam for many years. It’s fine for any actor to be known for a particular film. An actor gets a great film once in his life. It happened with Baahubali for me. Just getting a good film is fine, but if it exceeds all expectations, then it is more than enough,” Prabhas had said.