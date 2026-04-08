Allu Arjun stuns in bald beast mode for Atlee’s Raaka, co-starring Deepika Padukone; fans compare avatar to Planet of the Apes

Exactly a year after announcing that Allu Arjun would star in a film directed by Atlee, Sun Pictures has unveiled the title and first look of the much-anticipated project on the actor’s 44th birthday on Wednesday. The production house, along with Arjun, Atlee, and leading lady Deepika Padukone, shared the film’s assets across their official social media handles. The film is titled Raaka.

First teaser of Allu Arjun’s Raaka

Fans were speculating everything from prehistoric beasts to aliens after the picture of a furry claw was teased on social media on Tuesday. The first look, dropped by Arjun, revealed him to be that creature, a furry beast with sharp claws, striking the same pose as his X display picture, but in this beast mode. He also sported kohl-rimmed eyes and a bald look, adding to the excitement of fans who would witness him in a never-seen-before avatar.