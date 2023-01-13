scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

R Madhavan on Naatu Naatu win at Golden Globes 2023: ‘We have beaten the best in the world’

R Madhavan recently shared that when he heard and watched "Naatu Naatu" for the first time, he felt there was something special about the song.

madhavan naatu naatuRRR song 'Naatu Naatu' might also make R Madhavan dance. (Photo: RRR Movie, R Madhavan/Instagram)
Actor R Madhavan said that RRR song “Naatu Naatu” picking up the Golden Globes trophy is a big achievement for the country. He said now people in the West should think twice before cracking jokes about Indian music.

Recently, Madhavan spoke to Zoom TV and shared that when he heard and watched “Naatu Naatu” for the first time, he felt there was something special about the song. He said, “I was so blown by Naatu Naatu that I called Ram Charan and told him that this song will actually get me to dance.”

Composed by MM Keeravani, “Naatu Naatu” is sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song is choreographed by Prem Rakshith and is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Reacting to the song winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, Madhavan said, “For it to be validated by the Golden Globe is an extraordinary achievement. It’s a moment of pride for the entire country. It’s wonderful that Indian cinema songs, which sometimes people in the West used to smirk and joke about, have to eat a humble pie because we have beaten the best in the world to win this as an original score.”

He concluded by saying, “So, watch out guys, India is here, our music is here and you better pull up your socks and think twice before you smirk.

Madhavan has another reason to be happy as his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has made it to the reminder list at Oscars 2023. Though it is still far from getting a nomination, the actor is happy about it being recognised on the international platform.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 21:00 IST
close