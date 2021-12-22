A question about Nani-Krithi Shetty’s intimate scene in Shyam Singha Roy irks Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi was seemingly irked during a recent interview by a question that put her co-stars Nani and Krithi Shetty in an awkward spot. During the promotional interview for the upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy, the interviewer asked Nani and Krithi, who felt more comfortable doing the kissing scene as seen in the trailer.

Sai jumped into the conversation and in her trademark politeness reminded the interviewer that her question was making both of the actors “uncomfortable”.

“Everyone has signed on to do the film. They agreed to do it. A comfortable zone was created and the film was completed and will be delivered to the audience. These are the actors Nani and Krithi Shetty. When you ask them such questions, it’s obviously a bit weird and uncomfortable,” Sai Pallavi told the interviewer.

When the interviewer continued to press on with the same question, despite Sai’s protest, Nani said, “Once we decide to do a scene, agreeing that it’s important to the film, we are just two professional actors trying to get the best impact from the scene.”

The cast of Shyam Singha Roy is busy promoting the film in various parts of the country as the film is set to release in multiple languages on December 24.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame. Besides Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Nani, the film also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma.