PV Sindhu pitches SS Rajamouli for a role in his next film: ‘Cast me as a badminton player’

Hours after becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had a new pitch ready. However, it was for a role in a SS Rajamouli film, not for a tournament.

Rajamouli, the director of Baahubali and RRR, was among the many public figures who congratulated Sindhu on social media after she defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday. “The first Indian to win the Japan Open! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1… what a champion’s comeback. India is proud of you!” the filmmaker wrote on X.

PV Sindhu’s reply, however, went beyond the customary thank yous. “Thank you so much, Rajamouli Garu. Eagerly waiting for Varanasi, sir!” she wrote, referring to the director’s upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, set for release on April 7. Then came the pitch. “And if you ever need a badminton player in one of your films… I’d be more than happy to become your newest ‘actress,'” she added with a laughing emoji, tagging producer Rajamouli’s son and producer SS Karthikeya for good measure.