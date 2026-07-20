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PV Sindhu pitches SS Rajamouli for a role in his next film: ‘Cast me as a badminton player’
After becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, PV Sindhu responded to a congratulatory tweet from SS Rajamouli by jokingly offering to play a badminton player in one of his films.
Hours after becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had a new pitch ready. However, it was for a role in a SS Rajamouli film, not for a tournament.
Rajamouli, the director of Baahubali and RRR, was among the many public figures who congratulated Sindhu on social media after she defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday. “The first Indian to win the Japan Open! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1… what a champion’s comeback. India is proud of you!” the filmmaker wrote on X.
PV Sindhu’s reply, however, went beyond the customary thank yous. “Thank you so much, Rajamouli Garu. Eagerly waiting for Varanasi, sir!” she wrote, referring to the director’s upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, set for release on April 7. Then came the pitch. “And if you ever need a badminton player in one of your films… I’d be more than happy to become your newest ‘actress,'” she added with a laughing emoji, tagging producer Rajamouli’s son and producer SS Karthikeya for good measure.
Thank you so much, Rajamouli Garu. ❤️ Eagerly waiting for Varanasi, sir!
And if you ever need to a badminton player in one of your films… I’d be more than happy to become your newest “actress.” 😂🙏@ssk1122 https://t.co/tLoFxf5cLx
— PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 19, 2026
The exchange quickly went viral, with fans calling it one of the amusing celebrity interactions on X this year. One user pointed out that given SS Rajamouli’s track record of turning every subject he touches into an epic, a badminton film in his hands would probably involve a shuttlecock travelling through three timelines and landing in a different continent.
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Varanasi, the film PV Sindhu said she is eagerly waiting for, is Rajamouli’s first directorial venture since RRR in 2022. Described as a cross between Indiana Jones and James Bond, the time-travel adventure epic follows Rudhra, played by Mahesh Babu. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. The film has been on floors since 2024 and Rajamouli has said major portions of the shoot are complete, with a wrap expected by October 2026. MM Keeravani, who won the Oscar for “Naatu Naatu”, has composed the music.
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