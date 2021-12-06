Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil promise an epic modern-day battle for wealth and power

After keeping fans waiting, the makers of the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa The Rise finally released the trailer on Monday night. The trailer launch was delayed for over three hours citing some “unforeseen technical issues”. Whatever the reason may be, the final cut of the trailer is almost flawless as it is a solid blend of everything that the makers promised us since the film went into production.

The trailer is raw, dense and follows a unique treatment, which seems drastically different from run-of-the-mill big hero masala movies. The film promises a visceral and visual experience of a memorable kind as opposed to eardrums bursting high decibel screaming match between two men hopped up on steroids.

There is so much going on in the trailer. The basic plot seems to be a turf war between the natives of the forests and the greedy men who possess sweeping powers that can bend the system to their will. There seems to be a massive market for a certain kind of tree wood, which is known as “red gold”. And Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj is one of the locals of the forests and he’s also a woodcutter. And it seems no amount of firepower and political power is enough to bring him down to his knees, because “Pushpa Raj, Thaggede Le (I won’t relent).”

We also see Fahadh Faasil in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. The movie marks his debut in the Telugu film industry. Perhaps, director Sukumar has reserved more of Fahadh’s performance for the second part of Pushpa.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. It is noteworthy that it is Arya that turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna who will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. She was last seen in the 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu.

The first part of the two-part crime drama is getting ready to hit the screens on December 17, aiming to cash in on the Christmas holiday. The film’s production is going on at a brisk pace. The makers recently shot a special dance number with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.