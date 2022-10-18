scorecardresearch
New Pushpa The Rule BTS photo makes fans demand first look by Diwali

Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel of Allu Arjun’s superhit 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film went on the floor in August.

puspa 2 shootAllu Arjun and director Sukumar on the set of Pushpa. (Photo: Sukumar/Instagram)

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule built up excitement for a possible first-look reveal by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the set of the movie. Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel of Allu Arjun’s superhit 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film went on the floors in August.

The new photo was shared on the film’s official social media handles, and shows director Sukumar giving some directions to celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. The poster designer of the film, Tuney John, is also present in the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

It has been shared with the caption, “Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ❤ Icon star @alluarjunonline, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best 🤙.” As the makers shared the post on Instagram, fans expressed eagerness over Allu Arjun’s first look from the film. “Waiting for the first look 🔥” wrote a fan. Another requested the makers to unveil the first look on Diwali.

Also read |Saif Ali Khan on secret to successful marriage with Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’ve made her a book reader. She has made me more gregarious’

Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The first film in the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was the story of a daily labourer’s rise in the red sandalwood smuggling world. The film turned out to be a pan-Indian hit after receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R was impressed with Arjun’s performance in the film. A section of his review read, “Allu Arjun walks away with the film with his strong performance. He embraces his deglamorized look and delivers a memorable performance. He also tickles our funny bone with his bromance with his sidekick.”

