Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia on December 8

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise will open the fifth edition of the Indian Film Festival in Russia on December 1.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun in and as Pushpa. (Photo: PR Handout)

Pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is set to be released in Russia on December 8, the makers announced on Monday. The Allu Arjun-starrer will also have its Russian language premiere on December 1 and December 3 in Moscow and St Petersburg, respectively, as part of the Indian Film Festival.

Pushpa will open the fifth edition of the gala on December 1. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar Bandreddi and producer Ravi Sankar will attend the ceremony, to be held at Oceania shopping centre in Moscow. The official page of Pushpa shared the update on social media.

“Meet team #PushpaTheRise at the Russian language premieres. Dec 1st – Moscow, Dec 3rd – St. Petersburg. #PushpaTheRise releasing in Russia in Russian Language on Dec 8th #PushpaInRussia. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1,” the tweet read.

According to a press release, the cast and crew of Pushpa will also attend the December 3 screening of the film in St Petersburg at Galeria.

The Indian Film Festival, which will come to a close on December 6, will be held across 24 Russian cities. The six-day event will also showcase other Indian hits like RRR, My Name is Khan, Dangal, War, and Disco Dancer, one of the most beloved musical melodrama films in Russia.

The gala is organised by the film company Indian Films along with the Indian National Cultural Centre SITA through the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of India in Russia.

Screenings will be held at Cinema Park, touted as Russia’s biggest cinema chain, in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi and other cities.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 04:18:26 pm
