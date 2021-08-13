Pushpa The Rise song Daakko Daakko Meka: Allu Arjun is ruthless and unapologetic

The first single from Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise released on Friday. The song is a consolation for fans as the makers were unable to release the film as announced earlier. If not for the second wave of the coronavirus, Pushpa would have opened in cinemas worldwide today (August 13).

The song has been released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Singer VM Mahalingam has sung the song in all languages. It is titled Daakko Daakko Meka in Telugu, Odu Odu Aadu in Tamil, JokkeJokke Meke in Kannada, JaagoJaago Bakre in Hindi and Odu Odu Aade in Malayalam.

The song gives us a sense of the uncompromising atmosphere director Sukumar has created in Pushpa. The protagonist fully believes in the law of the jungle — if one must eat, the other should die. It seems the old adage of ‘live and let live’ doesn’t apply to the ruthless world of Pushpa.

“Pushpa is different because of the subject. The way Sukumar sir has made the concept is very unique. I think I will describe the film as rugged and rustic. Even the music will be like that. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar are very excited about the album. I have composed the theme of the film as per the subject,” Devi Sri Prasad had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies, Arya and Arya 2. It is noteworthy that it is Arya that turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

Pushpa will release in two parts. The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, will hit the screens on Christmas this year.

Pushpa has also created a lot of excitement among the fans as Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has played the role of the antagonist in this film. The film also marks Fahadh’s debut in Telugu. While Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil are supporting cast.