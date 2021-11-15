Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun are going to ‘light up the screens’ with special song

Pushpa The Rise makers on Monday took to social media to inform fans that they will soon launch the fifth track of the Allu Arjun starrer. As per sources, the song will be a special dance track. Sharing the news, the makers announced that they have roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the song, which will also feature Allu Arjun.

“Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha and she gleefully agree to come on board owing to the rapport we have developed over time. We are super excited to announce that Samantha is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun on the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable,” the statement read.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun have previously shared screen space in Son of Satyamurthi.

Pushpa The Rise marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar. The two have earlier collaborated for Arya and Arya 2. Pushpa’s music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also marks Rashmika Mandanna’s first film with Allu Arjun and the debut of Fahadh Faasil in the Telugu film industry.

Pushpa will release in theatres on December 17.