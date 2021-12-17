scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
Pushpa: The Rise Movie Release LIVE Updates

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana starrer Pushpa Movie Launch Today LIVE Updates: Pushpa is expected to drive people back to theatres after the second lockdown ended. It also stars Fahadh Faasil.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 17, 2021 10:54:38 am
Pushpa The Rise MovieAllu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana starrer Pushpa Movie Release LIVE News: The film is out in cinemas.

The Rise Movie Launch LIVE News: Actor Allu Arjun’s new film Pushpa: The Rise opened in cinemas across down south to packed houses. In the Telugu states, opening day tickets were sold out in pre-sale, prompting many celebrities to joke about their unsuccessful attempts to find a ticket.

“Early show Hyderabad Tickets kaavali (wanted) (sic),” tweeted director Maruthi. “Kashtam sir. Nen kuda try chestunna (Tough. Even I am trying for it),” wrote Raashi Khanna in response to Maruthi’s tweet.

Pushpa is expected to drive people back to theatres after the second lockdown ended. There seems to be a massive demand across the Telugu states for opening day tickets. “Half my day has been spent answering phone calls from people asking for Pushpa tickets… there’s not one available in all of Hyderabad. And I ask them back if they can get me tickets:) The josh of a big release is such an exciting time:) Wishing the whole team a blockbuster (sic),” wrote filmmaker Rahul Ravindran on his Twitter page.

Also read |‘Pushpa The Rise likely to make Rs 100 crore at the box office in first weekend,’ says trade analyst

Director Sukumar and his team worked round the clock to ensure the movie comes out in theatres on Friday as announced. The film’s crew was strapped for time due to the delays caused by the pandemic. However, the filmmakers wanted to get the film out this week at any cost, so that it gives them ample time to work on the second part of Pushpa. The follow-up film is expected to be ready for release in the next 8-9 months.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Pushpa: The Rise release here

10:54 (IST)17 Dec 2021
Pushpa has a 'balance between entertainment and action'

A Twitter page @idlebrainjeevi shared the first half review of Pushpa: The Rise. "First half of #PushpaTheRise is superb. It’s natural, rustic and gives you a cinematic high at regular intervals. Complete domination by @alluarjun. There is a great balance between entertainment and action. And Chittoor dialect provides nice humour! #pushpa review!," read the post.

10:50 (IST)17 Dec 2021
Samantha 'missed the mass'

Samantha retweeted a video where fans are seen going crazy in the theatres on her Pushpa song and wrote, "Missed the mass #ooAntavaOoooAntavaa."

10:40 (IST)17 Dec 2021
Allu Arjun gets a special Pushpa card from son Ayaan
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun's seven-year-old son Allu Ayaan made a special card for his dad's film release. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, "Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card 🖤."

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. It is noteworthy that it is Arya that turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna who will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. The film marks the Tollywood debut of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the main antagonist in the movie. The film also has Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj among others.

 

