Fahadh Faasil’s first look from Pushpa The Rise is jaw-dropping, meet his Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

If you thought Allu Arjun will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Pushpa The Rise then brace yourself for Fahadh Faasil. The makers of Pushpa released Fahadh’s first look on Saturday, which will surely give you the chills. Fahadh is seen in a serious avatar with a look that promises an antagonist like never before.

Fahadh will be seen playing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the villain of Allu Arjun’s film. He will be seen “locking horns” with the stylish star. He dons a bald look with glaring eyes. With this poster, the makers of Pushpa have sure risen the expectations with the film.

Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Interestingly, this Sukumar directorial is all set to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Pushpa was earlier scheduled to release on August 13. But the second wave of coronavirus delayed the shooting schedules and forced the film’s team to look for a new release date.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. It marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

At the teaser launch earlier this year, Pushpa director Sukumar shared that Allu Arjun has given “an amazing performance in Pushpa.” He said that while Allu Arjun was known as the “Stylish Star” so far, from now on he will be tagged as the “Icon Star.”

“The way he has performed in this film, the tag didn’t seem fit for him. He is unique. His choices, be it in films or his characters, are unique. So, I felt he is no more a stylish star but the Icon star. Before Pushpa, he was called Arya but after the release of this film, he will be called the Icon Star Allu Arjun and will be known as Pushpa,” Sukumar said.

Pushpa marks Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s third collaboration after their superhits Arya and Arya 2.