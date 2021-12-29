Allu Arjun and Sukumar in tears at Pushpa The Rise event, director announces Rs 1 lakh each for camera, art and production crew

A special event was held in Hyderabad to celebrate the success of Pushpa: The Rise on Tuesday. It was attended by the film’s leads Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as well as director Sukumar, along with rest of the cast and crew. The makers thanked the audience for making the film a blockbuster. The film has grossed over Rs 275 crore at the box office and is still going strong.

Speaking at the meet, producer Naveen Yerneni said, “We want to thank audience from all across the world for making the film a huge blockbuster. We are very happy. We thank Allu Arjun and Sukumar for giving us this opportunity. Thanks, Rashmika Mandanna, other cast members, and crew for being a part of this movie. The film has so far collected Rs 275 crore gross. As per my expectations, Pushpa is going to collect a total gross of Rs 325 crore to Rs 350 crore during its entire theatrical run. Pushpa is the highest grosser of 2021 and we are so proud of it.” The second part of the film will soon start filming.

Director Sukumar became emotional while giving a speech. He said, “It’s an emotional journey, and I am in tears. First of all, thanks to my wife Thabitha. As my life partner, half of the credit should go to her for everything. Yesterday, Chiranjeevi was telling me about the positivity that the producers of Pushpa have. Today, they are conquering the industry. It’s not only because of their talent but the people they are. Thank you so much Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni. Thanks to Devi Sri Prasad and lyricist Chandrabose for giving the chartbusters. You have created magic. My sincere thanks to the entire cast and crew for their efforts. On this occasion, I would like to announce Rs 1 lakh each for set boys, light men, and those who handled costumes and production for their immense hard work.”

Allu Arjun lauded the efforts of cast and crew and promised that the film’s second part will be bigger. He said, “Thank you all for giving us a memorable year-end. Thank you, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar for your faith in us. Thanks to distributors for making Pushpa a great release across state borders. Thanks to NV Prasad and Lyca Productions for giving an amazing launch to Pushpa in Tamil Nadu. E4 Entertainment, you have given me unbelievable achievements in Kerala, and I can’t thank you enough for that.”

He also spoke about the response Pushpa received in North India. “Manish Ji, when we wanted to release Pushpa in Hindi, we were not sure of it as we didn’t have enough time for publicity and promotions. But I somewhere had a belief that so many people who are consuming our films on social media and satellite might come to the theatres. I wanted to test the waters with Pushpa. Thanks to the whole of North India. You just proved that you will come to the theatres to admire a good film. With Pushpa 2, we are trying to come in multiple languages, and today, I would also love to give away that I am planning to release Pushpa 2 in the maximum number of languages ever done in Indian cinema before.”

He also thanked Rashmika, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Dhananjay. Speaking about Fahadh, he added, “My brother from another motherland. I have humongous respect for you. You are a huge hero yourself. You don’t need this film, and I know that very well. Despite that, the respect you have for Sukumar, and the love you have for me and this film, you have done the role of an antagonist. You didn’t think like a hero, you thought like an artist. Thank you for the unbelievable egoless actor you are. You have put your entire stardom aside for the character, performance, and art. I bow down to your art. You have miles to go. The whole world will see who you are in the years to come.”

In tears, Arjun further added, “Sukumar is very close to my heart. Darling, without you I will not be here.”

Pushpa’s second part, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in December 2022.