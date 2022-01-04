Pushpa The Rise box office report: Allu Arjun film remains steady, makes inroads in North India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise continues to make gains in the Hindi belt. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has collected nearly Rs 3 crore on Monday, taking the Hindi version’s total collection to more than Rs 65 crore.

If Pushpa continues to remain steady at the box office, the film is expected to end its third week in the North market with a total collection of over Rs 70 crore. It is a significant feat for the film, which was hardly promoted in north India and received a limited launch in the region. While Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ranveer Singh’s 83 dominated the multiplex screens, the single screens drove Pushpa’s record-setting box office business. The film seemed to have found the audience who have acquired a taste for the ‘masala’ films from down south.

According to BookMyShow, the film sold a whopping five million tickets on its platform alone. The movie is also said to be drawing crowds in South Indian states as well. The film is said to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. It remains to be seen whether the film’s box office performance forces the filmmakers to delay its OTT release or stick to their original plan.

With SS Rajamouli’s RRR not releasing on January 7, the film has a free window to make gains until the new releases arrive at the box office for the Sankranti holiday. Recently the makers of Pushpa revealed that the film had grossed over Rs 300 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, making it 2021’s biggest earner in India.