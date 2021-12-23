scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Pushpa The Rise box office Day 6: Allu Arjun film has a blockbuster week, nears Rs 200 crore mark

Pushpa The Rise box office Day 6: Allu Arjun's film is all set end its first week in cinemas with a gross of Rs 200 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 23, 2021 1:15:48 pm
pushpa the rise allu arjun collectionAllu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise is a rage at the box office.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun‘s latest film Pushpa The Rise may end its first week with a gross of Rs 200 crore from its worldwide theatrical business. The film has maintained a bullish at the box office across the country trend since its release last week. The film’s earnings may slow down owing to a number of films releasing this week in theatres.

Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is set to open in cinemas this Friday. And Bollywood’s much-awaited cricket drama 83 is also set to hit the screens on the same day. And these two new movies are likely to affect Pushpa’s collection.

However, Pushpa has already set a new record for the pandemic era for raking in Rs 173 crore within the first three days of its release. The film’s earning may have looked quite different if not for the strict ticket price regulations in Andhra Pradesh. The tickets at some theatres in Andhra Pradesh are available at as low as Rs 10, which according to the industry experts has severely undercut the film’s total collection despite running to packed houses since its release.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to a report on Andhraboxoffice.com, Pushpa is fast nearing Rs 200 crore. The official word on the same is awaited. If it happens, Pushpa will be the first movie to rake in such a collection in such a short time in 2021.

The producers of the film, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are on a tour across the southern states to meet and thanks fans for making the film such a huge box office hit.

