Pushpa box office day 4: Allu Arjun film refuses to slow down

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun‘s latest film Pushpa The Rise continues to mint moolah at the box office. The film seems to remain a top choice not just down south, which is the home market for Allu Arjun, but also in pockets of north India.

Sharing the box office figures of the Hindi version of Pushpa, film trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pushpa refuses to slow down… Day 4 HIGHER than Day 1 and 2… Mass pockets/single screens fantastic… #Maharashtra [despite 50%] excellent… Eyes ₹ 25 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 16.09 cr. #India biz (sic).”

As Taran pointed out, owing to time constraints, the makers of Pushpa were not able to promote its Hindi version properly. However, strong word of mouth is filling up cinemas, especially single screens in many parts of north India.

‘PUSHPA’ SURPRISES HINDI INDUSTRY… There were zilch expectations from #PushpaHindi… Reasons…

⭐️ Poor promotions/minimal awareness

⭐️ Limited screens/shows

⭐️ #SpiderMan

But its content is doing the talking eventually… #Pushpa has begun its journey for HIT status in #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/uqWtRlpVD4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

“Hundreds of single screen cinemas across India have run multiple housefull shows of #Pushpa today! This film is poised for a solid run & hopefully, it will encourage more Telugu films to plan releasing dubbed Hindi versions theatrically in north India! (sic),” tweeted Mumbai-based film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

#Pushpa refuses to slow down… Day 4 HIGHER than Day 1 and 2… Mass pockets/single screens fantastic… #Maharashtra [despite 50%] excellent… Eyes ₹ 25 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 16.09 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/cTw4Mlnixm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

Hundreds of single screen cinemas across India have run multiple housefull shows of #Pushpa today! This film is poised for a solid run & hopefully, it will encourage more Telugu films to plan releasing dubbed Hindi versions theatrically in north India! @alluarjun @GTelefilms — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 20, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the makers of Pushpa, the film has raked in a whopping Rs 173 crores from its worldwide ticket sales. It is a new benchmark for the Telugu film industry, given that theatres in some states are not allowed to function to their full seating capacity owing to the pandemic.

“Our film Pushpa is creating all-time box office records both within the country and overseas. We never expected such a huge response. The film has grossed Rs 173 crore with around Rs 85 crore share since its release on December 17. We are expecting that the movie will continue to generate tremendous revenue in the upcoming days as well. The film has collected Rs 6.4 crore in Kerala, Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 10 crore in Karnataka during the first three days of its release. The film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 12 crore, while the Telugu version made Rs 2 crore in the North belt. It’s inching towards $2 million in the overseas (North America) box office. We are also confident that the movie will pass the crucial Monday test with flying colours as morning shows are sold out in advance booking in most areas in Telugu states. We are happy with the movie’s performance, and we thank the audience from the bottom of our hearts. To celebrate the film’s success, we have planned an event in Tirupati on Tuesday,” said Pushpa producer Naveen Yerneni.