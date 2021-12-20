Pushpa The Rise box office day 3: Allu Arjun film earns Rs 173 cr gross in first weekend

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa: The Rise could be termed as the first pan-Indian hit film of 2021. The film not just is drawing huge crowds in the Telugu states but is also setting the cash registers ringing across the country. As per the film’s makers, Pushpa box office collection after the first weekend stands at Rs 173 crore gross worldwide.

“Pushpa Raj bringing a new lease of life to the theaters 🤘 His rage at the Box Office continues 🔥🔥 MASSive 173 CR 3 days Gross Worldwide for #PushpaTheRise 🔥🔥,” the official handle tweeted.

The response that the Hindi version of the film is receiving in the northern pockets has surprised many. Pushpa seems to be gaining traction at the box office by the day despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics.

“#Pushpa SCORES AGAINST ALL ODDS: #SpiderMan + poor promotions + limited screens/shows + 50% occupancy [#Maharashtra]… Solid trending across weekend… Mass pockets superb, driving its biz… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi(sic),” tweeted popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Allu Arjun’s significant fan following in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka is also come in handy to make Pushpa the fastest film to collect Rs 100 crore during the pandemic. The film generated gross revenue of Rs 117 crore within two days of its release. The social media reactions from the distributors and exhibitors from the southern states vouch for the film’s record-setting box office performance.

Earlier, Tirupur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association, talking to indianexpress.com, had estimated that the film would earn about Rs 30 crore before ending its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu. “This is the first time an Allu Arjun film is releasing in Tamil, so we think it will strike a chord with the audience across all centres,” he had noted.

And true to his prediction, the film seems to be putting an extraordinary show at the box office. “Day 3 of @alluarjun ‘s #PushpaInRamCinemas Box Office Gross is higher than Day 1 Fire Except for Morning show which is 90% Full, rest all shows HOUSEFULL today !! We are already in Profit Zone for the movie, well planned release with Superb Entertaining Content. Congrats to the team,” tweeted Chennai’s Ram Muthuram Cinemas.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil among others.